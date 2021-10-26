Netflix, Tribeca Studios & Gold House Introduce the Future Gold Film Fellowship Program

Films where more people can see themselves on screen begin with the intentional inclusion of more perspectives behind the camera. As we continue to see research about how Asian and Pacific Islanders are missing or misrepresented in film, we want to help expand the pipeline of talent within these communities.

Unfortunately, there are few programs focused on creating opportunities for Asian and Pacific Islanders in director roles. That's why Netflix, Gold House and Tribeca Studios are teaming up to build a new one together. Today, we're launching the Future Gold Film Fellowship, a program designed to uplift experienced directors who are looking to break through, and to celebrate more stories from the Asian and Pacific Islander communities.

Selected by Tribeca Studios and a diverse panel of industry leaders - including Aneesh Chaganty, Jon M. Chu, Destin Daniel Cretton, Christopher Kahunahana, Daniel Dae Kim, Alice Wu, Janet Yang, and Nina Yang Bongiovi - three Asian and Pacific Islander directors will each receive a production grant to make a scripted short film. They will also get full production support from Tribeca Studios (the brand entertainment arm of Tribeca Enterprises), customized training and mentorship by Tribeca Studios and Netflix executives, and exposure to established talent within the Gold House network.

At Netflix, we're thrilled to be teaming up with Gold House and Tribeca Studios to support Asian and Pacific Islander directors. One of the most powerful things about storytelling is the ability to write your experience into existence - and through that, help others feel seen. Programs like these are part of why we set up the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity: to create opportunities for underrepresented talent where they may not already exist with the hopes of bringing to light more stories that will resonate with people around the world.

At Gold House, we know that what we see in cinema alters what we believe and who we can become-and we're excited to repave stages so that even more can show who they are. The Future Gold Film Fellowship represents Gold House's expanding efforts to create pathways for the most promising Asian and Pacific Islander creators to rise through career-making opportunities, world-class mentoring, and the support of industry heavyweights like Tribeca Studios and Netflix.

For Tribeca, this program is an important addition to our festival of storytellers as we've long committed to providing a platform for storytellers whose voices have often been overlooked. We're proud to be joining forces with Gold House and Netflix on this new initiative, and look forward to the incredible work this crucial program will spark.

Watch Netflix's announcement here: