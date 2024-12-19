Netflix Sets SWEET MAGNOLIAS Season Four Premiere Date, Shares First-Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has announced a premiere date for the much-anticipated fourth season of Sweet Magnolias, with all ten episodes premiering Thursday, February 6, 2025. This season storms, emotional and natural, disrupt life in Serenity, bringing Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue even closer in unexpected ways.

Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias takes us from Halloween to Christmas, with surprising laughter, unexpected heartbreak, and renewed resolve along the way. While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones.

As the men in their lives pursue their own dreams and the teenagers take uneasy steps toward adulthood, the Magnolias support each other with creative problem-solving, deep-hearted commitment, and -- as always -- weekly margaritas.

The cast includes Carson Rowland, Dion Johnstone, Brandon Quinn, Jamie Lynn Spears, Chris Medlin with Justin Bruening. Take a look at new first-look photos below.

