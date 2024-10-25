Netflix Sets Release Date for QUEER EYE Season 9

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Season 9 is coming to Netflix in just a couple of short months. The next season of the fan-favorite series will debut on the streamer on December 11.

This season, QUEER EYE brings its transformative magic to the iconic city of Las Vegas, where the Fab Five, now joined by interior designer Jeremiah Brent, meet a fresh group of individuals ready for a life-changing experience. From a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence to a dedicated librarian in need of a change, watch as the Fab Five light up Sin City and transform the lives of their heroes in spectacular Vegas style.

Executive producers include David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero, Lyndsey Burr, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Jeremiah Brent.

