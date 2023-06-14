Netflix Renews XO, KITTY For Season Two

XO, Kitty premiered on May 18, 2023 and debuted at #2 on the English TV List with 72.1M hours viewed.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Netflix renews XO, Kitty the spinoff series inspired by the popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise for a second season.

XO, Kitty premiered on May 18, 2023 and debuted at #2 on the English TV List with 72.1M hours viewed. The Young Adult Romantic Comedy series, which is produced by Awesomeness Studios and ACE Entertainment, appeared in the Top 10 in 90 countries in its first week.

Season 2 details and additional information will be shared at a later time.

The cast includes Anna Cathcart (Kitty Song Covey), Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Peter Thurnwald (Alex) with Yunjin Kim (Jina), Sarayu Blue (Trina), John Corbett (Dan Covey), Michael K Lee (Professor Lee), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison), Théo Augier (Florian), and Regan Aliyah (Juliana).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by XO Kitty (@xokittynetflix)



