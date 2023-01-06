Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix Renews WEDNESDAY for Season Two

Season two details and additional information will be shared at a later time. 

Jan. 06, 2023  

It's two snaps for Wednesday, as Netflix confirms the record-breaking smash hit will return for a second season, only on Netflix. Season two details and additional information will be shared at a later time.

In an exclusive interview with Tudum.com Creators/Showrunners/Executive Producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said:

"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two. We can't wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first."

The cast included Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), with Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill) and guest stars Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Fred Arimisen (Uncle Fester) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams).

Wednesday, which is produced by MGM Television, continues to have a resounding cultural impact across entertainment, the internet, music, fashion and beauty.

Since the series debuted in November 2022:

Wednesday is now one of the most successful series ever on Netflix. It ranks #2 on the Most Popular (English) TV list with 1.237 Billion hours viewed within its first 28 days.

More than 182 Million households have seen the series since its debut. (1.237B hours divided by 6.8 hours)

Wednesday crossed the 1 billion hour view mark only three weeks after debut - joining Stranger Things 4 and Squid Game as the third title to reach this milestone within its first 28 days.

The series broke the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix - not once, but twice - when it debuted in the #1 spot with a record breaking 341.23M hours viewed, and again in its second week with a staggering 411.29M hours viewed.

To date, Wednesday has had six consecutive weeks with over 100+M hours viewed on the English TV List - another record!

On TikTok, #WednesdayAddams has amassed over 22 Billion views

The Wednesday soundtrack reached #1 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart where it remained in the Top 10 for three weeks. Wednesday Addams, the artist, now has over 1 Million followers on Spotify.

On Spotify, "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps saw a streaming increase of more than 9.5K% compared to the month prior to the series release.

Wednesday's iconic dance scene has gone massively viral across global social media. Fan generated content utilizing "Bloody Mary" by Lady Gaga led to a streaming increase of more than 1,800% of the song on Spotify compared to the month prior the series release. Even Lady Gaga joined in on the fun.

With over 80 Million views and counting, fans can't get enough of the cast's reaction to the iconic dance scene video.

Wednesday's viral makeup look has been searched for and viewed over 100 Million times by fans on TikTok.

Wednesday products are in high demand with select items selling out at retailers like Hot Topic, MAC and Cakeworthy.



