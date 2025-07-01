Netflix Renews TIRES for Season 3; Shane Gillis Comedy to Return Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has announced the Season 3 renewal of Tires, the breakout scripted comedy from comedian and actor Shane Gillis. The second season arrived on the streamer June 5, 2025, and the show will return with an all-new season next year.

Tires follows Will (Steven Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Gillis).

Season 2 picks up after the unexpected success of their big marketing idea as Will and Shane rush to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost of doing business. The cast also includes Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias. Andrew Schulz appears as a guest star.

Tires is the second production from Gillis and McKeever’s production company, Dad Sick Productions, following Shane's stand-up special, Beautiful Dogs. Executive producers also include Brandon James for Rough House, Brian Stern and Kenneth Slotnick for AGI Entertainment Media & Management, and Becky Astphan. Watch a trailer below.

