Netflix Renews THE WITCHER Before Series Debut

"The Witcher," set to premiere Dec. 20 on Netflix, has already been renewed for a second season.

"I'm so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we'll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri," said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to The Hollywood Reporter.

The fantasy drama's second season will premiere in fall 2021 after being produced in London in 2020.

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible - Fallout, Man of Steel) leads the cast of The Witchersaga, playing the role of Geralt of Rivia, alongside other main cast members, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer and Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds, Into The Badlands) as Ciri. Other previously announced cast include Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Kill List) as Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton (The End of The F**king World) as Renfri, Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders, Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, Sherlock) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust, Judy) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin, Dickensian) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss.

Season two will see Cavill, Chalotra and Alla in their original roles.

The story was originally covered by The Hollywood Reporter and can be read here.

Watch the trailer for the first season below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories