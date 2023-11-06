Netflix Renews THE CIRCLE For Two More Seasons

Netflix has renewed the social media competition series, The Circle, for a sixth and seventh season.

The Circle Season 6 will launch on Netflix in Spring 2024. The sixth and seventh seasons were filmed in Atlanta, Georgia.

Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward the ultimate cash prize as top influencer.

The series is brought to Netflix by Studio Lambert.

Photo Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023