Netflix Debuts DEAR WHITE PEOPLE: THE CURRICULUM

A Virtual Series of Timely Conversations With the Stars of the Acclaimed Comedy

Five years ago, the film Dear White People opened a door to conversations about race and representation from a black millennial perspective. Now, as the series enters its fourth and final season, the world is catching up with the work.

During a time of radical uprisings and racial reflections, the creator and stars of Dear White People are coming together with some of Hollywood's biggest names to address the issues that brought its namesake widespread acclaim... and often some controversy.

Dear White People: The Curriculum will amplify and provide a platform for the voices behind Dear White People to discuss the resonance of the series within the current cultural movement.

Watch a promo here:

