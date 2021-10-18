Netflix Announces Third & Final Season of FAMILY REUNION

Netflix has renewed Family Reunion for a third and finals season.

Deadline reports that the final season will consist of 10 episodes from new show runners Adrienne Carter and Arthur Harri.

The cast of the series includes Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Jordyn Raya James, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, and Cameron J. Wright.

The seasons premiered on Netflix in two parts, releasing several episodes at a time. Season two left the McKellans as they settle into their new lives in the South and even more hilarious antics ensue as they learn to live together under M'Dear's roof and THE FAMILY bonding gets real.

Watch the trailer for part 4 of the series, now streaming on Netflix: