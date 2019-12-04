Netflix Announces Documentary TAYLOR SWIFT: MISS AMERICANA

Netflix announced a new original documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, featuring the global superstar.

The film will open the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and will be released globally on Netflix in early 2020.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana is a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.

Emmy Award winner Lana Wilson (After Tiller, The Departure) will direct the film.

Academy Award winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won't You Be My Neighbor?), Academy Award winner Caitrin Rogers (20 Feet From Stardom, The Music of Strangers), and Christine O'Malley (Wordplay, I.O.U.S.A.) produce. Taylor Swift: Miss Americana is a Tremolo Production.



