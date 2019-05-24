Netflix Announces BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE

At last evening's FYSEE Event for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman in Los Angeles, Zach Galifianakis announced his new film Between Two Ferns: The Movie will be released globally on Netflix on September 20th, 2019.

Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show "Between Two Ferns" and uploaded it to Funny Or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation.

Directed by Scott Aukerman, Between Two Ferns: The Movie is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years.

Scott Aukerman & Zach Galifianakis wrote the film and Scott Aukerman, Zach Galifianakis, and Funny Or Die's Caitlin Daley and Mike Farah produce.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie will be released on September 20, 2019.





