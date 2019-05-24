Netflix Announces BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE

May. 24, 2019  

Netflix Announces BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE

At last evening's FYSEE Event for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman in Los Angeles, Zach Galifianakis announced his new film Between Two Ferns: The Movie will be released globally on Netflix on September 20th, 2019.

Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show "Between Two Ferns" and uploaded it to Funny Or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation.

Directed by Scott Aukerman, Between Two Ferns: The Movie is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years.

Scott Aukerman & Zach Galifianakis wrote the film and Scott Aukerman, Zach Galifianakis, and Funny Or Die's Caitlin Daley and Mike Farah produce.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie will be released on September 20, 2019.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • THE BIG STAGE Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow To Debut on The CW
  • ABC Announces Return of JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: GAME NIGHT for NBA Finals
  • Hulu Picks Up the Untitled Mary Laws Project
  • The Rocket Summer Announces New Album 'Sweet Shivers'
  • Silent Planet to Support August Burns Red on '10 Years of Constellations' Tour
  • Netflix Announces BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup