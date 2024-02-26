Netflix Acquires Shane Gillis' Scripted Series TIRES

Netflix has extended their partnership with beloved comedian Shane Gillis.

This includes a six-episode acquisition of Gillis' new scripted comedy series, Tires, which will premiere on May 23. Gillis stars in the series, serves as an executive producer, is a writer and co-creator.

Netflix also ordered a new stand-up special from Gillis. His 2023 special, Beautiful Dogs, reached the Netflix Top 10 in five countries and spent two weeks in the US Top 10 list.

Additionally, Gillis is performing two live shows at the 2024 Netflix is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles: May 4 at the Greek Theater and May 8 at the Kia Forum.

Will (Steven Gerben), the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, attempts to turn his father's business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Shane Gillis).

Tires Credits: The series is directed by McKeever. Gillis, Gerben and McKeever are the creators, writers and executive producers. Tires also stars Chris O'Connor, Kilah Fox and Stavros Halkias, with guest appearances by Andrew Schulz. Brandon James is an executive producer for Rough House; Brian Stern and Kenneth Slotnick are executive producers for AGI Entertainment Media & Management. Becky Astphan is an executive producer.

Tires is the second production from Gillis and McKeever's production company, Dad Sick Productions, following Shane's stand-up special Beautiful Dogs.

About Shane Gillis

Shane Gillis is a stand-up comic, actor, and writer from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. After winning Philly's Funniest at Helium COMEDY CLUB in 2016 Shane was named an “Up-Next” Comic at Comedy Central's 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco and a “New Face” at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

In 2021, Gillis released his debut comedy special Shane Gillis: Live in Austin on YouTube which has been viewed over 23 million times. Gillis is one-half of Patreon and Apple's top 10 podcasts Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast. He's a regular guest on Sirius XM's The Bonfire, Spotify's The Joe Rogan Experience, and Barstool Sports KFC Radio. Shane was a writer on Comedy Central's Delco Proper and co-created, wrote, and starred in the YouTube hit sketch series Gilly & Keeves.

In October of 2022, Shane and John McKeever partnered with Booklight Entertainment and Outback Presents to produce and release Gilly & Keeves: The Special on GillyandKeeves.tv. Shane can be seen playing ‘Gilly' in Peacock's Bupkis opposite Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci, and Edie Falco or in his newly released NETFLIX SPECIAL Beautiful Dogs.

About McKeever

McKeever is a writer, actor, and director from Philadelphia. He has written for MTV, Tru TV, NBC, and Comedy Central. As a standup McKeever appeared as a New Face at the 2014 Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. McKeever was a regular on Tru TV's series Almost Genius, appeared on Adam Devine's House PARTY ON Comedy Central, and was recently featured on HBO's High Maintenance.

In 2017 he wrote, directed, and starred in the Delco Proper pilot for Comedy Central. In 2021, John, co-wrote and directed the hugely popular YouTube sketch series Gilly & Keeves. In October of 2022, McKeever and Gillis partnered with Booklight Entertainment and Outback Presents to produce and release Gilly & Keeves: The Special on GillyandKeeves.tv. Most recently, John directed Shane Gillis' highly acclaimed NETFLIX SPECIAL Beautiful Dogs.