Nathan Fillion Joins the Cast of THE SUICIDE SQUAD

According to Deadline, Nathan Fillion will appear in the upcoming film, The Suicide Squad. His role has yet to be revealed.

Fillion has worked with James Gunn in the past, playing THE VOICE of a monstrous inmate in Guardians of the Galaxy, Bill Pardy in Slither, and the Holy Avenger in Super.

Previously announced cast includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher), Flula Borg and Steve Agee (King Shark).

Gunn wrote the script to The Suicide Squad. Chuck Roven and Peter Safran are producing, and Nik Korda is executive producer.

The Suicide Squad opens on August 6, 2021. Production starts September 23.

Read more on Deadline.





