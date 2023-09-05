NCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in November

NCIS: SYDNEY will air Mondays, beginning Monday, Nov. 13 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo 2 Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO
THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood Strikes Photo 3 THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Strikes
Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere With Donna Murphy, Photo 4 Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere

NCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in November

CBS will take American viewers down under this fall with the CBS Original Series NCIS: SYDNEY, the first-ever international edition of the top-rated television franchise.

Filmed against the spectacular backdrop of one of the world’s most breathtaking harbor cities, the eight-episode season of NCIS: SYDNEY will air Mondays, beginning Monday, Nov. 13 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. NCIS: SYDNEY marks the fifth series in the popular global NCIS franchise, which includes NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI’I, both picked up for their 21st and third seasons, respectively, on the Network, as well as NCIS: LOS ANGELES, which just completed its 14-year run, and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS. NCIS: SYDNEY was originally developed for Network 10 and Paramount+ in Australia. The series will premiere on Paramount+ Australia on Friday, Nov. 10, with additional Paramount+ international markets to follow at a later date.

“NCIS is one of the most popular series in the world and we’re thrilled to expand this franchise with a uniquely Australian twist,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “With the addition of NCIS: SYDNEY, our studio and Network footprint continues to grow in this fascinating world that has been a proven winner with viewers on both linear and streaming platforms. Featuring the stunning backdrop of Australia, the new series will incorporate the high-stakes intrigue, humor and camaraderie that have kept fans captivated by the NCIS teams for over two decades.”

The series stars Olivia Swann (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The River Wild”) as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance (“Without Remorse,” “Spartacus: War of the Damned”) as her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey. They are joined by Sean Sagar (“The Covenant,” “Mea Culpa”) as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle (“Mystery Road: Origin,” “Bad Behaviour”) as AFP liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel (“Shantaram,” “Halifax: Retribution”) as AFP forensic scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson and William McInnes (“The Newsreader,” “Total Control”) as AFP forensic pathologist Dr Roy Penrose.

NCIS: SYDNEY is produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The series is created by Morgan O’Neill (“Les Norton”), who also serves as executive producer alongside Endemol Shine Australia’s Sara Richardson (“RFDS”) and Sue Seeary (“Ten Pound Poms”).



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
NCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in November Photo
NCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in November

NCIS: SYDNEY marks the fifth series in the popular global NCIS franchise, which includes NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI’I, both picked up for their 21st and third seasons, respectively, on the Network, as well as NCIS: LOS ANGELES, which just completed its 14-year run, and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.

2
John Travoltas MOB LAND Coming to Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Photo
John Travolta's MOB LAND Coming to Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Deep in the heart of Dixie, in a small town struggling with the ravages of addiction, a local sheriff (John Travolta) tries to maintain the peace when desperate family man Shelby (Shiloh Fernandez) robs a pill mill with his reckless brother-in-law, Trey (Kevin Dillon). Watch the video trailer for the film now!

3
NEON Acquires Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Featuring Audra McDonald Photo
NEON Acquires Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Featuring Audra McDonald

The film will also have a gala screening at the Toronto International Film Festival and stars Oscar® nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts, Vera Farmiga, Audra McDonald, Nick Offerman, Blair Underwood, Finn Wittrock, Jasmine Cephas-Jones and Connie Nielsen.

4
Video: Watch a Clip from IDs CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL Season Premiere Photo
Video: Watch a Clip from ID's CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL Season Premiere

Watch a new video clip from the new season of ID’s CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL. In the season premiere episode, Threads of Evidence, Burroughs travels to Mansfield, Ohio to look into the January 1988 murder of single mother Margie Coffey. Coffey’s body was found frozen and strangled to death in a nearby creek in the dead of winter.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk ConcertVideo: Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Luke Combs Makes Billboard Country Airplay Chart History; First Artist Ever to Simultaneously Hold #1 and #2 SpotsLuke Combs Makes Billboard Country Airplay Chart History; First Artist Ever to Simultaneously Hold #1 and #2 Spots
Video: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cold Open Teases Bombshell Finale TwistVideo: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Cold Open Teases Bombshell Finale Twist
SWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER Sets Digital & DVD Release DateSWAN PRINCESS: FAR LONGER THAN FOREVER Sets Digital & DVD Release Date

Videos

Video: Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video Video: Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser Video
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser
Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer Video
Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HAMILTON