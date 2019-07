NBC Sports' Coverage Of Tour de France Viewership Up 23% From Last Year

NBC Sports' coverage of the 106th Tour de France on NBCSN has delivered the most-watched start to the event since 2016, averaging 290,000 viewers - up 23% from last year (235,000) through Stage 4.

Viewership for each stage has increased over last year - marking the first time since 2010 that each of the first four stages of the Tour de France has shown an increase over the prior year.

In addition, Tour de France video views to NBC Sports' Youtube channel -- which provides extended highlights and additional shoulder programming - are up 55% from last year through Stage 4. Following are the five most-viewed Tour de France videos on the channel since competition began on Saturday:

NBCSN's coverage continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET with Tour Primetime, featuring interviews with yellow jersey holder Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick-Step), Australia's Michael Matthews (Sunweb), who is currently in fifth place, and Norway'sEdvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), who has won three stages at the Tour de France in his career.

Live race coverage on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold's "Cycling Pass" continues tomorrow, Thursday, July 11 at 7 a.m. ET with Stage 6: Mulhouse / La Planche des Belles (full schedule below).

NBC SPORTS GOLD: NBC Sports Gold - NBC Sports Digital's direct-to-consumer live streaming product - features live, commercial-free, start-to-finish coverage of every stage of the Tour de France, and includes two ways to watch - an ad-free World Feed with nearly 20 bonus hours of coverage, or the NBC Sports telecast feed featuring commentators Phil Liggett and Bob Roll. NBC Sports Gold's live stream of the 2019 Tour de France also includes access to a live GPS tracking map to follow the riders' progress, an enhanced interactive map for each stage, the ability to pause the video, full stage video replay, highlights, short­?form video clips, and more.

NBC SPORTS GROUP'S 2019 TOUR DE FRANCE SCHEDULE (subject to change, all times ET)***All live coverage on NBC and NBCSN is also available onNBC Sports Gold and the NBC Sports app.

Date Time Stage Platform Wed., July 10 8 p.m. Tour Primetime - Stage 5: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges / Colmar NBCSN Wed., July 10 Midnight Stage 5: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges / Colmar NBCSN Thurs., July 11 6:55 a.m. Stage 6: Mulhouse / La Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) NBC Sports Gold Thurs., July 11 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN Thurs., July 11 7:30 a.m. Stage 6: Mulhouse / La Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE) NBCSN Thurs., July 11 12 p.m. Stage 6: Mulhouse / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN Thurs., July 11 2:30 p.m. Stage 6: Mulhouse / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN Thurs., July 11 8 p.m. Tour Primetime - Stage 6: Mulhouse / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN Thurs., July 11 Midnight Stage 6: Mulhouse / La Planche des Belles Filles NBCSN Fri., July 12 5:10 a.m. Stage 7: Belfort / Chalon-sur-Saône (LIVE) NBC Sports Gold Fri., July 12 7:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN Fri., July 12 8 a.m. Stage 7: Belfort / Chalon-sur-Saône (LIVE) NBCSN Fri., July 12 Midnight Stage 7: Belfort / Chalon-sur-Saône NBCSN Sat., July 13 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN Sat., July 13 6 a.m. Stage 8: Mâcon / Saint-Étienne (LIVE) NBC Sports Gold Sat., July 13 6:30 a.m. Stage 8: Mâcon / Saint-Étienne (LIVE) NBCSN Sun., July 14 6:55 a.m. Stage 9: Saint-Étienne / Brioude (LIVE) NBC Sports Gold Sun., July 14 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN Sun., July 14 7:30 a.m. Stage 9: Saint-Étienne / Brioude (LIVE) NBCSN Sun., July 14 8 p.m. Tour Primetime - Stage 9: Saint-Étienne / Brioude NBCSN Sun., July 14 Midnight Stage 9: Saint-Étienne / Brioude NBCSN Mon., July 15 6 a.m. Stage 10: Saint-Flour / Albi (LIVE) NBC Sports Gold Mon., July 15 7:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN Mon., July 15 8 a.m. Stage 10: Saint-Flour / Albi (LIVE) NBCSN Mon., July 15 12 p.m. Stage 10: Saint-Flour / Albi NBCSN Mon., July 15 2:30 p.m. Stage 10: Saint-Flour / Albi NBCSN Mon., July 15 8 p.m. Tour Primetime - Stage 10: Saint-Flour / Albi NBCSN Mon., July 15 Midnight Stage 10: Saint-Flour / Albi NBCSN Tues., July 16 8 a.m. Stage 10: Saint-Flour / Albi NBCSN Tues., July 16 8 p.m. Tour Primetime - Stage 10: Saint-Flour / Albi NBCSN Tues., July 16 Midnight Stage 10: Saint-Flour / Albi NBCSN Wed., July 17 7:25 a.m. Stage 11: Albi / Toulouse (LIVE) NBC Sports Gold Wed., July 17 7:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN Wed., July 17 8 a.m. Stage 11: Albi / Toulouse (LIVE) NBCSN Wed., July 17 12 p.m. Stage 11: Albi / Toulouse NBCSN Wed., July 17 2:30 p.m. Stage 11: Albi / Toulouse NBCSN Wed., July 17 8 p.m. Tour Primetime - Stage 11: Albi / Toulouse NBCSN Wed., July 17 Midnight Stage 11: Albi / Toulouse NBCSN Thurs., July 18 5:20 a.m. Stage 12: Toulouse / Bagnères-de-Bigorre (LIVE) NBC Sports Gold Thurs., July 18 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN Thurs., July 18 7:30 a.m. Stage 12: Toulouse / Bagnères-de-Bigorre (LIVE) NBCSN Thurs., July 18 12 p.m. Stage 12: Toulouse / Bagnères-de-Bigorre NBCSN Thurs., July 18 2:30 p.m. Stage 12: Toulouse / Bagnères-de-Bigorre NBCSN Thurs., July 18 8 p.m. Tour Primetime - Stage 12: Toulouse / Bagnères-de-Bigorre NBCSN Thurs., July 18 Midnight Stage 12: Toulouse / Bagnères-de-Bigorre NBCSN Fri., July 19 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN Fri., July 19 7:30 a.m. Stage 13: Pau / Pau (LIVE) NBCSN Fri., July 19 7:50 a.m. Stage 13: Pau / Pau NBC Sports Gold Fri., July 19 8:00 p.m. Stage 13: Pau / Pau NBCSN Fri., July 19 Midnight Stage 13: Pau / Pau NBCSN Sat., July 20 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN Sat., July 20 7:20 a.m. Stage 14: Tarbes / Tourmalet Barèges NBC Sports Gold Sat., July 20 7:30 a.m. Stage 14: Tarbes / Tourmalet Barèges NBCSN Sat., July 20 3 p.m. Stage 14: Tarbes / Tourmalet Barèges NBC Sun., July 21 5:55 a.m. Stage 15: Limoux / Foix Prat d'Albis (LIVE) NBC Sports Gold Sun., July 21 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN Sun., July 21 6:30 a.m. Stage 15: Limoux / Foix Prat d'Albis (LIVE) NBCSN Sun., July 21 12:30 a.m Stage 15: Limoux / Foix Prat d'Albis NBCSN Mon., July 22 8:30 a.m. Stage 15: Limoux / Foix Prat d'Albis NBCSN Mon., July 22 12 p.m. Stage 15: Limoux / Foix Prat d'Albis NBCSN Mon., July 22 8 p.m. Stage 15: Limoux / Foix Prat d'Albis NBCSN Tues., July 23 7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN Tues., July 23 7:05 a.m. Stage 16: Nîmes / Nîmes (LIVE) NBC Sports Gold Tues., July 23 7:30 a.m. Stage 16: Nîmes / Nîmes (LIVE) NBCSN Tues., July 23 2 p.m. Stage 16: Nîmes / Nîmes NBCSN Tues., July 23 8 p.m. Tour Primetime - Stage 16: Nîmes / Nîmes NBCSN Wed., July 24 6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN Wed., July 24 6:15 a.m. Stage 17: Pont du Gard / Gap (LIVE) NBC Sports Gold Wed., July 24 6:30 a.m. Stage 17: Pont du Gard / Gap (LIVE) NBCSN Wed., July 24 2 p.m. Stage 17: Pont du Gard / Gap NBCSN Wed., July 24 8 p.m. Tour Primetime - Stage 17: Pont du Gard / Gap NBCSN Thurs., July 25 5 a.m. Stage 18: Embrun / Valloire (LIVE) NBC Sports Gold Thurs., July 25 6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN Thurs., July 25 7 a.m. Stage 18: Embrun / Valloire (LIVE) NBCSN Thurs., July 25 2 p.m. Stage 18: Embrun / Valloire NBCSN Thurs., July 25 8 p.m. Tour Primetime - Stage 18: Embrun / Valloire NBCSN Fri., July 26 7:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN Fri., July 26 7:35 a.m. Stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne / Tignes (LIVE) NBC Sports Gold Fri., July 26 8 a.m. Stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne / Tignes (LIVE) NBCSN Fri., July 26 2 p.m. Stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne / Tignes NBCSN Fri., July 26 9 p.m. Tour Primetime - Stage 19: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne / Tignes NBCSN Sat., July 27 7:25 a.m. Stage 20: Albertville / Val Thorens (LIVE) NBC Sports Gold Sat., July 27 8 a.m. Stage 20: Albertville / Val Thorens (LIVE) NBC Sun., July 28 10 a.m. Stage 20: Albertville / Val Thorens NBCSN Sun., July 28 11:55 a.m. Stage 21: Rambouillet / Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE) NBC Sports Gold Sun., July 28 12 p.m. Tour de France Pre-Show (LIVE) NBCSN Sun., July 28 12:30 Stage 21: Rambouillet / Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE) NBCSN Sun., July 28 2 p.m. Stage 21: Rambouillet / Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE) NBC Sun., July 28 11:30 p.m. Tour Primetime - Stage 21: Rambouillet / Paris Champs-Élysées NBCSN





