NBC News to Air Series of Live Primetime Specials Across NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW

NBC News will air a series of live primetime specials on the virus pandemic Tuesdays at 10pm ET across NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. Beginning Tuesday, March 31, NBC NEWS SPECIAL Report: virus Pandemic will air for three consecutive weeks. TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb together will anchor the first one next week, and NBC NIGHTLY NEWS and Dateline NBC's Lester Holt will also anchor subsequent editions.

As virus cases continue to permeate at an exponential rate, a team of the network's correspondents from around the world will provide critical real-time information with the latest developments surrounding the virus.During the one-hour broadcasts, viewers can submit questions to NBC's virus Crisis Team, including NBC and MSNBC correspondent Dr. John Torres, top virologist and NBC News and MSNBC contributor Dr. Joseph Fair, NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen and NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle. Additionally, key newsmakers will join the programs with updates on the nation's response at both the federal and local levels.

Lester Holt anchored the first installment of NBC NEWS SPECIAL Report: virus Pandemic on Thursday, March 19, in collaboration with Facebook.

The latest reporting on virus from NBC News and MSNBC's worldwide team of correspondents is available at NBCNews.com, including a dedicated 24/7 live-blog with the latest updates every few minutes from the network's medical, business, political and investigative reporters.





