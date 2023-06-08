NBC News Launches New Documentary '50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion'

As hip-hop marks its 50th anniversary, NBC News will present 50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and REVOLUTION of Hip-Hop Fashion, an all-new digital documentary that examines how hip-hop revolutionized music and its long-lasting impact on the fashion industry.

50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and REVOLUTION of Hip-Hop Fashion features in-depth interviews with trailblazers and experts within the fashion industry over the last 50 years, including:

Dapper Dan, Fashion Designer

Karl Kani, CEO and Founder of Karl Kani

April Walker, Founder and CEO of Walker Wear

Kimora Lee Simmons, Founder, CEO and Creative Director of Baby Phat

Tommy Hilfiger, Founder of Tommy Hilfiger

Daymond John, Founder and CEO of FUBU

Lindsay Peoples, Editor-in-Chief of The Cut

Antonio Gray, VP and Divisional Merchandise Manager of Apparel for DTLR

Vikki Tobak, Author of “Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop" and “Ice Cold: A Hip-Hop Jewelry History”

The documentary launches Thursday, June 15 on Peacock and will stream on NBC News NOW at 10 p.m. ET, as well as on NBCNews.com and NBC News’ YouTube channel. NBC News NOW is available on Amazon Fire, Fubo, Hulu Live, Plex, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Tubi, TuneIn, Xumo, YouTube, YouTube TV and NBC News’ apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV. It was also air on MSNBC at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 18 and on CNBC at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, June 19.

50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and REVOLUTION of Hip-Hop Fashion is produced by NBC News Digital Docs.

NBC News Digital Docs is an award-winning collection of video journalists within the NBC News Digital organization, producing short form documentary content and feature specials distributed across NBCUniversal News Group platforms and Peacock.

Previous projects from Digital Docs include A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and the Truth in the Age of Social Media, Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary, #FillerNation and Boiling Point: A City’s Fight for Clean Water. Rachael Morehouse is Executive Producer of NBC News Digital Docs and Shalini Sharma is Executive Editor of NBC News Digital Productions.