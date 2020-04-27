NBC Announces Premiere Dates for AMERICA'S GOT TALENT and WORLD OF DANCE

NBC has announced the premiere dates for the new seasons of America's Got Talent and World of Dance! America's Got Talent will premiere on Tuesday, May 26 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT and WORLD OF DANCE will follow on May 26 from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT.

The upcoming 15th season of "America's Got Talent" introduces new judge Sofia Vergara and welcomes back Heidi Klum in addition to returning Season 14 judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. Terry Crews returns as host.

"We are so proud to present a 15th season of 'America's Got Talent' this summer," said Cowell, who also serves as executive producer. "This show represents the best in perseverance, creativity and optimism. At a time when families are unable to go out we really hope the new season will bring some much-needed joy and escape."

"America's Got Talent" was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.//

NBC's hit dance competition series "World of Dance" is back for its fourth season with exciting new format changes and surprises. The judging panel is once again led by extraordinary dance superstars - Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and NE-YO. Scott Evans returns as host.

The series gives dancers the platform to showcase their talents for the opportunity to receive a life-altering grand prize of $1 million and the title of best dancer in the world.

"I'm so excited 'World of Dance' is back this summer with a new crop of incredible dancers," said Lopez, who also serves as executive producer. "On our show we always say that dance is the universal language. It brings us all together, which I think is something we all need during these challenging times."

Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas & Benny Medina executive produce for Nuyorican Productions. Executive producers also include Matilda Zoltowski, Tina Nicotera Bachmann, Alex Rudzinski, David Gonzalez, Matthew Everitt and Al Hassas. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance.





