NBC Announces AMERICAN SONG CONTEST Contestants

NBC's "American Song Contest" announces the 56 artists, representing the 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation's capital, who will compete to win the country's vote for the best hit song.

The 56 artists span a wide range of performers, from undiscovered talent, up-and-coming new artists, and rising stars to established and legendary icons. An incredible solo artist, duo, group or band will represent each location and perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America. The full list of "American Song Contest" artists can be found below.

From the producers of "Eurovision Song Contest" and "The Voice," the all-live music competition series, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, will premiere Monday, March 21 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT from the NBCUniversal lot.

Atlantic Records will serve as the exclusive music partner for "American Song Contest" and will release the original songs featured on the series. Beginning Monday, March 21, Atlantic will release each week's new batch of songs at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT.

"Launching a new series is always a massive undertaking but mounting one that involves producing 56 original songs is a herculean task. Selecting the right label partner to dig in with us was crucial and we found the perfect partner in Atlantic Records," said executive producer Audrey Morrissey. "We can't wait for viewers to discover new music from our incredibly talented artists from across the country and help decide America's next big song."

Kevin Weaver, Atlantic Records President, West Coast adds, "Atlantic Records is thrilled to partner with NBC and all the artists competing on 'American Song Contest.' As an innovative music label, we're always looking for new ways to discover and showcase talent and 'American Song Contest' is the perfect stage for America to see the best of the best from each state and territory. We're honored to be working with NBC, all of the incredibly talented artists and the entire 'American Song Contest' team."

American Song Contest Contestants

Alabama: Ni/Co

Alaska: Jewel

American Samoa: Tenelle

Arizona: Las Marias

Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb

California: Sweet Taboo

Colorado: Riker Lynch

Connecticut: Michael Bolton

Delaware: Nitro Nitra

Florida: Ale Zabala

Georgia: Stela Cole

Guam: Jason J.

Hawaii: Bronson Varde

Idaho: Andrew Sheppard

Illinois: Justin Jesso

Indiana: UG skywalkin

Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley

Kansas: Broderick Jones

Kentucky: Jordan Smith

Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz

Maine: King Kyote

Maryland: Sisqó

Massachusetts: Jared Lee

Michigan: Ada LeAnn

Minnesota: Yam Haus

Mississippi: Keyone Starr

Missouri: Brett Seper

Montana: Jonah Prill

Nebraska: Jocelyn

Nevada: The Crystal Method

New Hampshire: MARi

New Jersey: Brooke Alexx

New Mexico: Khalisol

New York: ENISA

North Carolina: John Morgan

North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks

Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu

Ohio: Macy Gray

Oklahoma: AleXa

Oregon: courtship.

Pennsylvania: Bri Steves

Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán

Rhode Island: Hueston

South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti

South Dakota: Judd Hoos

Tennessee: Tyler Braden

Texas: Grant Knoche

U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock

Utah: Savannah Keyes

Vermont: Josh Panda

Virginia: Almira Zaky

Washington: Allen Stone

Washington, D.C.: NËITHER

West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham

Wisconsin: Jake'O

Wyoming: Ryan Charles

America's biggest televised live entertainment event has arrived! Based on the worldwide phenomenon "Eurovision Song Contest," organized for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually, this amazing musical spectacular combines the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a live performance of an original song.

"American Song Contest" will feature live new music performances - representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation's capital - competing to win the country's vote for the best hit song. The live competition consists of three rounds as the artists compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi-Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious.

"American Song Contest" is executive produced by Propagate's Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens, alongside Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Gregory Lipstone as well as American Song Contest, Inc.'s Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Peter Settman and Ola Melzig. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson also serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by Propagate in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and American Song Contest, Inc.