NAILED IT! Announces Special CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA Minisode

May. 17, 2019  

Nailed It! season 3 launches today and to celebrate, we've debuted a special minisode with Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, and Lucy Davis of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on YouTube.

Since they are huge fans of the show, Kiernan, Miranda, and Lucy were tasked with turning Greendale's heartthrobs (Harvey, Nicholas, and the Dark Lord) into edible cakes. This spooky challenge is full of hilarious fails and epic creations - proving that baking can be a witch!

Hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, this competition sees home bakers with a terrible track record take a shot at recreating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It's part competition, part hot mess.

Nailed It! is produced by the Magical Elves, with Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Patrick J. Doody, Daniel Calin and Gayle Gawlowski serving as executive producers. Jo Sharon serves as co-executive producer.

Nailed It! Season 3 launches globally on Netflix Today, May 17, 2019.



