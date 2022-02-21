NAACP Image Awards Announces First Round Of Winners During Non-Televised Virtual Experience
Night one winners include Cicely Tyson, Will Smith, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Tabitha Brown and more.
Tonight, the NAACP kicked-off night one of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards announcing the first round of winners in the non-televised award categories, which included literary, podcast, and youth activist of the year awards. The awards were announced tonight during the NAACP Image Awards' Virtual Experience presented by Wells Fargo and hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett at naacpimageawards.net.
Tonight's winners included Nikole Hannah-Jones for Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction category, Will Smith for Outstanding Literary Work - Autobiography, Blindspot: Tulsa Burning for Outstanding Podcast (News & Information), Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley for Outstanding Podcast, and as previously announced, Channing Hill, NAACP Chapter President of Howard University, for Youth Activist of The Year.
The night additionally featured appearances from presenters including Asiahn Bryant, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Wisdom Cole and Luke Lawal Jr.
The week-long 53rd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience from February 21-25, will invite fans to join in a celebration of the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories.
The "53rd NAACP Image Awards," hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson, will air Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on BET, featuring a performance by nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer and two-time Academy Award-nominated actress and producer Mary J. Blige.
The full list of winners from tonight can be found below:
Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction
"Long Division" - Kiese Laymon
Outstanding Literary Work - Non-Fiction
"The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" - Nikole Hannah-Jones
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
"Just As I Am" - Cicely Tyson
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/ Autobiography
"Will"- Will Smith
Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional
"Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business)" - Tabitha Brown
Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry
"Perfect Black"- Crystal Wilkinson
Outstanding Literary Work - Children
"Stacey's Extraordinary Words" - Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
"Ace of Spades"- Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Outstanding Podcast - News and Information
Blindspot: "Tulsa Burning"
Outstanding Podcast - Arts and Entertainment
"Jemele Hill is Unbothered"
Outstanding Podcast - Society and Culture
"Jemele Hill is Unbothered"
Outstanding Podcast - Lifestyle / Self-Help
"Two Funny Mamas" - Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley
Special Award: Youth Activist of The Year
Channing Hill
Be sure to tune into the 53rd NAACP Awards Virtual Experience this week on naacpimageawards.net and YouTube, including:
- The non-televised awards program will be hosted nightly by actor and comedian Affion Crockett and celebrity presenters Aida Rodriquez, Asiahn Bryant, Clint Coley, Cory Hardrict, Courtney Nichole, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Derrick Johnson, Karen Boykin-Towns, Khleo Thomas, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Leon W. Russell, Lori Harvey, Luke Lawal, Jr., Marcel Spears, Matt Cedeno, Melissa L. Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Wisdom Cole.
- The Diaspora Perspectives series exploring the global nature of the film industry, the diversity of stories and experiences available on content platforms, featuring Nollywood, Ghollywood, and Britain's biggest stars and innovators Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kemi Adetiba, Chris Attoh, Tope Oshin, Jimmy Jean Louis, Aml Ameen, and more.