Montana Jordan, Bert Kreischer & More Join New Year's 'Nashvilleâ€™s Big Bash' Lineup

Tune intoÂ NEW YEARâ€™S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLEâ€™S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by 4x GRAMMYÂ® Award-winner Keith Urban and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHTâ€™s Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVEÂ nextÂ Tuesday, Dec. 31Â (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Viewers can anticipate special appearances from GEORGIE & MANDYâ€™S FIRST MARRIAGE star Montana Jordan, comedians Bert Kreischer and Leanne Morgan, and Bunnie Xo. Katelyn Brown will perform a song with headliner and husband Kane Brown, and Alana Springsteen will join Keith Urban for a song.

Live from the epicenter of country music, the five-hour broadcast will feature more than 40 back-to-back performances from Big & Rich, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top and Lainey Wilson, as well as Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll, who will be headlining from Bicentennial Park.Â

Reporting live from Times Square, Dustin Lynch and WCBS-New York Weather Anchor Lonnie Quinn will count down with the East Coast at midnight Eastern Time for New Yorkâ€™s Ball Drop; Urban and Smith will keep the party going through midnight Central Time, featuring Nashvilleâ€™s renowned Music Note Drop at the Bicentennial Mall stage.

Those celebrating New Yearâ€™s Eve in Nashville are invited to join the free festivities at Bicentennial Park or can purchase tickets to the Official Watch Party at Brooklyn Bowl with Parker McCollum performing, and special guests SiriusXM and CMT host Cody Alan and SiriusXM host Caylee Hammack; tickets are on saleÂ HERE.



Viewers will have the chance to end the year on a high note and enter to win a year of country music in 2025! One lucky winner will win tickets for up to 10 live shows in 2025 featuring the artists of NEW YEARâ€™S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLEâ€™S BIG BASH. Viewers can enterÂ HERE. Sweepstakes closes on Dec. 31 at 10 PM, ET and the winner will be announced live during the show. Details subject to change.Â Subject to additional terms and conditions.Â No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. US residents 18+ only.Â Â

NEW YEARâ€™S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLEâ€™S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.

