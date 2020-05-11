Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak to Co-Host #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak have joined as co-hosts for the multi-hour commencement broadcast #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, on May 15th at 11AM PT/2PM ET. Sheryl Sandberg will be giving an introduction to the previously announced commencement address by Oprah Winfrey, and Miley Cyrus will perform her hit song, "The Climb."

And joining the stars from the first announcement to share words of wisdom for the class of 2020 - Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles - is an all-star cast who will be featured throughout the broadcast including Amy Schumer, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Sterling K. Brown, Matthew McConaughey, Selena Gomez, Usher and more - full list here:

AdamRayOkay (as Rosa), Amy Schumer, Andy Cohen, AnnaSophia Robb, Antoni Porowski, Ashley Graham, Becky Lynch, Bailey Sok, Bobby Berk, Bretman Rock, Cardi B, Charles Melton, Chiney Ogwumike, Chris Paul, Chrissy Metz, Cookie Monster & Grover, Daddy Yankee, Damian Lillard, David Dobrik, David Oyelowo, Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Dixie D'amelio, DJ Khaled, Drew McIntyre, Dude Perfect, Emily Ratajkowski, Gloria Estefan, Gordon Ramsay, Hailee Steinfeld, Huda & Mona Kattan, Iliza Shlesinger, Jess & Gabriel Conte, J.J. Watt, Jonathan Van Ness, John Mayer, Joshua Bassett, Julian Edelman, Kandi Burruss, Karamo Brown, Kofi Kingston, Kristen Bell, La La Anthony, Lacy Evans, Lana Condor, Lisa Leslie, Lisa Vanderpump, Lizzy Greene, Luis Fonsi, Luke Bryan, Marlee Matlin, Marshmello, Matthew McConaughey, Milo Ventimiglia, Nick Kroll, Olivia Rodrigo, Ronny Chieng, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Aoki, Sofia Carson, Sofia Wylie, Steve Harvey, The Miz, Tim Tebow, Tori Kelly, Usher, Whitney Cummings, Wilmer Valderrama, Winnie Harlow and Yara Shahidi.

The streaming event will be available on Facebook Watch and facebook.com/facebookapp. Highlights and more will be posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, plus on contributors' social media accounts.

But for those that can't make it, we've got a virtual graduation HUB - classof2020.fb.com - for ways to celebrate graduates, like hosting a virtual graduation ceremony on Facebook Live. And we've got graduation-themed AR Effects on the Facebook app, Instagram, and Messenger including graduation speech filters with customizable tassels and college-themed stoles.

And of course, graduation goes beyond celebration. It's about starting fresh, heading out on your own. To support grads as they do that, we will launch Community Help in the U.S. in coming weeks for college students and high school seniors headed to college. Students, teachers, and alumni can offer and request assistance with career, housing, moral support, fitness, and supplies.





