Milan Records Releases Original Score Album To Season Two Of Apple TV+'s WONLDA

Milan Records, in partnership with Skydance Animation and Apple TV+, released the original score album for WondLa Season Two. Available everywhere now, the album features original music composed by Joy Ngiaw, whose emotive and innovative compositions have become a hallmark of the series. The music release coincides with the debut of WondLa Season Two on Apple TV+.

Picking up from season one's shocking cliff-hanger, in season two, the main protagonist Eva, voiced by Jeanine Mason, is drawn toward the promise of home—but new discoveries only lead to more unanswered questions. As she searches for the truth, Eva finds herself pursued by a relentless force that believes she holds the key to something far greater than she ever imagined.

In a season brimming with revelations, sacrifice, and an existential fight for survival, Eva must choose where she truly belongs. The album, which includes 20 tracks, continues THE JOURNEY through the otherworldly environments of Orbona, with music that blends orchestral elements, world instruments, synthesizers, and vocals to create unique soundscapes.

Album Tracklist:

The Heart

No Them, Only Us

Cadmus's Compass

Heart of the Forest

Ripping Mycelium

Protect Yourself

Faunus End Credits

Desert and Bones

Dawosu

Reaching Faunus

Eva's Vision

Faunus Invaded

Welcome to New Attica

Sanctuary Chase

Rendezvous Point

Seeking Reentry

Out of Place

Back to the Beginning

New Attica End Credits

Requiem for Orbona

