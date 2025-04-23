Mickey Guyton to Host ‘I’m Just Me: A Charley Pride Celebration of Inclusion’

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







The second annual I’m Just Me: A Charley Pride Celebration of Inclusion will take place on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at the new Hall Park Hotel in Frisco, Texas. Trailblazing Country artist, and two-time ACM Award nominee, Mickey Guyton, will host the event ahead of the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon, Reba McEntire, the ACM Awards will be free to stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. CDT / 5 p.m. PDT.

I’m Just Me: A Charley Pride Celebration of Inclusion is named after the legendary Country music artist and baseball player. Pride (1934 - 2020) persevered through racial discrimination throughout his career, eventually earning international superstardom for his musical talents and receiving prestigious accolades, including three Grammy Awards, the Academy of Country Music Pioneer Award (1994), and a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award (2017). The iconic star broke down racial barriers and became the first Black artist to have a No. 1 Country record, paving a path for other Black Country artists. His legacy as a team owner lives on through the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation’s Charley Pride Fellowship Program.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter and trailblazing figure in country music, Guyton, a Texas native, has advocated for racial diversity in Country music for over a decade, and amidst her efforts achieved historic career milestones. Guyton has earned four Grammy nominations and became the first Black female artist to earn a Grammy nod in a Country music category (2020), made history as the first Black female solo artist to perform her own song at the ACM Awards (2020), and was also the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards (2021). She performed the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI (2022) and cemented her status as a powerful voice and changemaker in the Country music community. Guyton released her dynamic sophomore album House On Fire in Sept. as she continues to captivate listeners worldwide with standout tracks “Scary Love,” “Make It Me,” and “My Side of the Country.”

The private event will recognize and celebrate the achievements of more than ten honorees - artists, executives and allies in Country music who embody Pride’s triumphs and actively serve as trailblazers and representatives of hope, advocacy, and innovation in the music industry.

The 2025 honorees thus far are:

Brittney Spencer (Country singer and songwriter)

Lionel Richie (Singer, songwriter, producer and American Idol judge)

Mickey Guyton (Country music singer and songwriter)

Shaboozey (ACM Award nominated singer, songwriter, and record producer)

Freddy Fender Estate (Mexican American Singer Songwriter, Solo Artist, Actor and activist; as well as a member of both The Texas Tornadoes and Los Super Seven supergroup s)

Opal Lee (Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient, Grandmother of Juneteenth)

Fletcher Foster ( President and CEO, F2 Entertainment)

Marcus Dowling (Nashville Country Music Reporter for The Tennessean/USA Today)

Michelle Tigard Kammerer (Head of Country Music, Amazon Music)

Cameo Carlson (CEO, mtheory)

