Michelle Young Joins 'Bachelor Nation' Podcast

Michelle Young of "The Bachelorette" will co-host "Bachelor Happy Hour," the official recap podcast for behind-the-scenes exclusives on "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette," and "Bachelor in Paradise," alongside long-standing host and former "Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin, beginning March 22.

Young's first episode will feature a catch-up on her life since celebrating her happy ending on "The Bachelorette" and more. From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures, new episodes of "Bachelor Happy Hour" will debut every Tuesday through Wondery across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music, among others.

"Having found love on the Bachelorette, I'm excited to share my perspective and keep it real for the passionate fans of Bachelor Nation," said Young. "I can't wait to kick it with Becca each week as we dive into the twists and turns of these upcoming seasons!"

As former "Bachelorette" stars, both Kufrin (Season 14) and Young (Season 18) have put their hearts on the line with the hope of finding their soulmate on national television. Each week, they will host conversations with current and alumni cast members, dole out relationship advice, share exclusive Bachelor Nation material and reveal first-hand details fans simply won't hear anywhere else.

"Bachelor Happy Hour" is one of three official podcasts from "The Bachelor" franchise, including "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation," hosted by fan favorites Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker and Tia Booth who dissect the wildest and most surprising headlines of the week in Bachelor Nation and pop culture; and "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation," hosted by Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo, who cover uncomfortable topics, unconventional viewpoints and thought-provoking conversations about life, love and relationships.

"Bachelor Happy Hour" is a production of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and Wondery. Wondery, a podcast studio with credits that include "Dr. Death," "Even the Rich," and "Life is Short with Justin Long," is known for its immersive storytelling and chart-topping shows. The Wondery App is the home of Wondery+, where listeners can experience "Bachelor Happy Hour," ad-free, and gain exclusive access to "Bachelor Happy Hour" bonus episodes.