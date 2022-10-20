Michelle Williams to Receive Performer Tribute at 2022 Gotham Awards

The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced TODAY that actor Michelle Williams will receive a Performer Tribute during the 32nd annual Gotham Awards Ceremony, taking place live and in-person on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Nominations for the Gotham Awards will be streamed HERE on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 9am PT/12pm ET. Williams stars in Steven Spielberg's new film, THE FABELMANS, which arrives in theaters beginning November 11.

Michelle Williams' performances have established her as one of Hollywood's most sought-after and respected award-winning actors. A four-time Academy Award® nominee, her impressive and indelible body of work includes her starring roles in MY WEEK WITH MARILYN and BLUE VALENTINE, Best Picture nominee MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, written and directed by Kenneth Lonergan, and Best Picture nominee BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN, directed by Ang Lee.

Williams earned Primetime Emmy®, Golden Globe®, Critics Choice® and Screen Actors Guild® awards for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon in the critically acclaimed FX limited series FOSSE/VERDON.

In 2018, Williams made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in VENOM and returned to her role in VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE. Together the films grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide at the global box office. Her other unforgettable performances include her starring roles in Ridley Scott's ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD, which earned her a Golden Globe® nomination and the blockbuster musical phenomenon THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, plus Martin Scorsese's SHUTTER ISLAND, I'M NOT THERE, THE STATION AGENT and SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK.

Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, stated: "We are exceptionally proud to honor Michelle Williams, whose iconic performances in collaboration with our most renowned directors have defined her as a leading talent of her generation. Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager, Michelle has consistently raised the bar of her craft while pushing the boundaries of her roles. Michelle is a true New Yorker and we are thrilled to claim her as one of our own by recognizing her with a Performer Tribute at this year's Gotham Awards."

Williams' fourth film with writer-director Kelly Reichardt, A24's SHOWING UP, premiered in competition at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Her first collaboration with Reichardt was the critically acclaimed independent film WENDY AND LUCY, which earned Williams a Toronto Film Critics Award for "Best Actress" in 2009.

Her second, 2010's MEEK'S CUTOFF won the Producers Award at the 2011 INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS as well as the SIGNIS Award at the 2010 Venice Film Festival. Her third, CERTAIN WOMEN, premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews, and was released by IFC Films. CERTAIN WOMEN received the BFI London Film Festival's best film award.

Steven Spielberg's THE FABELMANS, for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, is based on Spielberg's own childhood and is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Tony Kushner. Williams stars as Mitzi Fabelman, the artistic mother of an aspiring young filmmaker. The film also stars Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. Winner of the coveted People's Choice audience award at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, THE FABELMANS arrives in theaters beginning November 11 and expands nationwide November 23.

As the first major awards ceremony of the fall season, the Gotham Awards provide critical early recognition and media attention to worthy independent films and series and their writers, directors, producers, and actors with twelve competitive awards categories. The awards are also unique for their ability to assist in catapulting award recipients prominently into national awards season attention.

Gotham Award Nominations will be announced live on October 25, 2022 by Emmy-nominated actor and star of Pose and AMERICAN HORROR STORY on FX and now as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, Angelica Ross. To stream the nominations, please visit HERE at 9am PT/12pm ET. The Gotham Awards Ceremony will take place on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The Official Automotive Sponsor of the 2022 Gotham Awards is Cadillac and the Official Water Sponsor is FIJI Water.