Michael Keaton to Reprise BATMAN Role in BATGIRL Film

Michael Keaton has been confirmed to reprise his iconic Batman role in the new HBO Max Batgirl film.

Variety reports that Keaton will star alongside the previously announced Leslie Grace, who will play Barbara Gordon, who takes on the role of Batgirl. The film will debut on HBO Max in 2022.

Gordon is the daughter of Commissioner Gordon from the original Batman comics, played in this film by J.K. Simmons. She is one of several characters who have taken on the Batgirl mantle - Gordon was originally introduced as Betty Kane.

Leslie Grace starred in the recent film adaption of In the Heights as Nina Rosario. She is primarily known as a singer/songwriter; she sings in English and in Spanish, and has released two studio albums.

Michael Keaton starred as Batman in Tim Burton's 1989 film. He later reprised the role in a sequel. He will also play the Caped Crusader in the upcoming THE FLASH movie, starring Ezra Miller, which features Ben Affleck as Batman.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos