Michael Gladis, Lorenza Izzo Join PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS

SHOWTIME has announced that Michael Gladis (Mad Men) has joined PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS, the next chapter of the PENNY DREADFUL saga, as a series regular. Lorenza Izzo (Aftershock) will recur in a pivotal role in the upcoming Showtime series, along with Adam Rodriguez (CSI: Miami), Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters), and Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery) will guest in multiple episodes. The series stars Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Adriana Barraza, Rory Kinnear, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves and Tony and Emmy winner Nathan Lane. Oscar and Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner and Lin Shaye will also be recurring guest stars. Tony and Golden Globe winner and three-time Oscar nominee John Logan, the creator, writer and executive producer of the Emmy nominated series PENNY DREADFUL, continues in those same roles. Michael Aguilar (KIDDING) also serves as executive producer. Production on the drama series is expected to begin later this year.

Gladis will play will play Councilman Charlton Townsend, the ambitious head of the L.A. City Council's Transportation Committee; a man of killer instincts and ruthless political wiles. Gladis' television roles include HOUSE OF LIES, Feed the Beast, Extant, Reckless, Eagleheart and Third Watch. He has also appeared in such feature films as Terminator Genisys, Not Safe for Work, Devil's Knot and K-19: The Widowmaker.

Izzo will play the role of Santa Muerte, the Angel of Holy Death and sister of the charismatic demoness, Magda (Dormer). Her film and TV credits also include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The House With a Clock in its Walls, Life Itself, Knock Knock, The Stranger, The Green Inferno, Aftershock, Casual and Feed the Beast.

Rodriguez will play Raul Vega, the eldest son of the Vega family and a righteous union leader and advocate for his people. Wise to the ways of the world, Raul tries to be a father-figure to his brother Tiago (Zovatto). Rodriguez's credits include Criminal Minds, Empire, Jane the Virgin, The Night Shift, Reckless, Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, Ugly Betty, I Can Do Bad All by Myself, Roswell, Resurrection Blvd., All Souls, Felicity and Brooklyn South. He has also directed episodes of Criminal Minds, CSI: Miami (for which he also wrote) and Scorpion.

Kretschmann will play Richard Goss, an aristocratic and mysterious German architect with grand plans for the future of Los Angeles: a manipulative master builder with unsettling connections to City Hall. In an international career spanning three decades, Kretschmann has had film and television credits including Berlin Station, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Young Victoria, Wanted, Butterfly: A Grimm Love Story, King Kong, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 24, Valkyrie, Downfall, The Stendhal Syndrome and Stalingrad, as well as voice work in Cars 2, among others.

Sherwood will play Kurt, the chauffer and bodyguard for Richard Goss (Kretschmann). There's more to Kurt than meets the eye: an unexpected depth and surprising background. In addition to his lead role on Shadowhunters, Sherwood has performed on screen in The Cut, Vampire Academy, Billionaire Ransom and Not Fade Away.

Peck will play Herman Ackermann, the charismatic second-in-command at the German-American Bund. His aggressive politics, heated rhetoric, and personal magnetism inevitably create tension within the group and for the Bund's leader, Peter Craft (Rory Kinnear). In addition to playing Spock in Star Trek: Discovery, Peck has film and TV credits that include The Holiday Calendar, The Curse of Sleeping Beauty, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Madam Secretary, GOSSIP GIRL and 10 THINGS I Hate About You.

A spiritual descendant of the original PENNY DREADFUL story set in Victorian-era London, PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS explores an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of the period, creating new occult myths and moral dilemmas within a genuine historical backdrop. This chapter is a bold new vision that will employ all new characters and storylines.

PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS is executive produced by John Logan and Michael Aguilar, along with Oscar winner Sam Mendes (American Beauty, Skyfall) and Pippa Harris (Revolutionary Road), both of Neal Street Productions. Logan's Desert Wolf Productions will produce, and James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer. Paco Cabezas (The Alienist) is set to direct multiple episodes.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony Playstation Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.

