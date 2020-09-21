Melanie McGuire Speaks Exclusively to 20/20 Co-Anchor Amy Robach in First Television Interview

Watch a trailer below!

In a new episode of "20/20," co-anchor Amy Robach sits down for the first on-camera interview with Melanie McGuire since she was sentenced to life in prison 13 years ago in New Jersey for the murder of her husband, Bill McGuire. Authorities arrested McGuire, dubbed by the media as the "suitcase killer," after Bill's remains appeared inside multiple suitcases in the Chesapeake Bay. McGuire opens up to Robach about the murder and maintains her innocence.

She describes a tumultuous relationship with Bill; her affair with a doctor whom she worked with, which prosecutors claimed motivated her to kill her husband; and what life in prison is like for her. She also tells Robach about her newfound hope that the explosive new podcast "Direct Appeal" could help exonerate her. The podcast, hosted by criminology professors Dr. Amy Schlosberg and Dr. Meghan Sacks, questions McGuire's guilt and suggests there is evidence in the case that never received the legal scrutiny it deserves.

McGuire also shares an emotional message to her sons, now young men, about what they should believe about her role in the murder. The two-hour "20/20" also features new interviews with Patricia Prezioso, the lead investigator and prosecutor in the case; Chris Henkle, a fisherman who found the first suitcase with Bill's body; and Dr. Shlosberg and Dr. Sacks. It also includes the secretly recorded conversations during a police sting between McGuire and the doctor with whom she was having an affair. "20/20" airs Friday, Sept. 25 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Matt Lombardi is senior producer and Sean Dooley and Jeff Schneider are producers of this episode.

