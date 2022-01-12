Melanie C & Jade Thirlwall Join RuPaul's DRAG RACE UK VERSUS THE WORLD

World of Wonder TODAY announced the sickening slate of guest judges starring on the upcoming international extravaganza, "RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World."

In the series coming to WOW Presents Plus on February 1st, RuPaul and the mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton will be joined by Clara Amfo, Daisy May Cooper, Jonathan Bailey, Jade Thirlwall, Melanie C, and Michelle Keegan along with special guests Johannes Radebe and KATIE Price. In this brand new battle, RuPaul invites nine globally renowned queens from across the Drag Race sisterhood to compete for the ultimate title.

RuPaul will be joined by mainstay judging panel Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton, as well as an ensemble of extra-special celebrity guest judges including: BBC Radio 1 and BBC Three presenter, Clara Amfo; Comedian and This Country star, Daisy May Cooper; Bridgerton heart throb, and Laurence Olivier Award winner, Jonathan Bailey; Little Mix star and winner of the 2021 Gay Times Allyship Award, Jade Thirlwall; Superstar Spice Girl and recording artist, Melanie C; Award-winning actress, Michelle Keegan.

"Strictly" finalist and champion dancer Johannes Radebe will also be making an appearance, lending a hand with choreography for a maxi-challenge - and pop culture icon KATIE Price will be joining Michelle Visage to play the Snatch Game.

Jade Thirwall says: "I'm so happy to be back here with the 'Drag Race UK' family. This series has got some mega-stars joining us. It is a real celebration of global drag - and I feel so much love from the community. I can't wait for you to see it."

Michelle Keegan says: "I'm so excited to be a guest judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Versus The World! I love the show! It makes everyone smile... I think the world needs a bit of that right now, and this was honestly the most fun to film. I feel really honoured to be part of it!"

Clara Amfo says: "I am absolutely DELIGHTED to be a guest judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Versus The World. I have loved Drag Race UK because it is so quintessentially British. From United Kingdolls, Kat Slater intros, iconic fish and chips lewks, KATIE Price in Snatch Game. Nowhere else could it be but Drag Race UK. So I can't wait to see more of these British queens and what the international queens will Ru-veal!"

Jonathan Bailey says: ""I'm so excited to be a guest judge on BBC Three's RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Versus The World. I can't wait to get started... I can already smell the talent, hairspray and a whole lotta side boob."

Daisy May Cooper says: "I can't wait to bring some Daisy May Cooper couture to the runway. I love the show... fake hips, silicone tits and erect yip yips!! I love it all!"

Melanie C says: "I'm so excited to be on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Versus The World. It really is the Olympics of Drag. It's a celebration of the uniqueness of British drag.. and an opportunity to educate the nation!"

Katie Price says: "I LOVE Drag Race! The hair, the make-up, the outfits, the characters, the personalities, the glam of it all! I just love it. I'm so excited to be playing the Snatch Game for real this time... Remember, the nipples are the eyes of the face."

Johannes Radebe says: "For someone who has been a fan of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE since its inception in 2009, I was gooped and gagged to be a part of this! It's definitely a career highlight for me. As IF anyone would miss the opportunity to be part of the fabulous evolution that is RuPaul's Drag Race!"

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World is a World of Wonder production for BBC Three, airing exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US, day-and-date with the BBC airing. It is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Kate Phillips, Controller, BBC Entertainment, as BBC Three exclusively brings the global phenomenon RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK to British screens. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe, and the Executive Producers are RuPaul, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Sally Miles and Bruce McCoy.