Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon Get Ready for 'HOT GIRL FALL'

Megan Thee Stallion coined (and copyrighted) #HotGirlSummer and last night on The Tonight Show, she and Jimmy Fallon ushered in Autumn with their original track "Hot Girl Fall". Rap's newest supergroup, Stalli & J.Fal, now owns the second most popular season (and matching orange velour jumpsuits).

Megan's standout single "Cash s" feat. DaBaby, from her breakout 2019 project Fever (300) continues its hot streak, reigning at #1 at urban radio. Watch the "Hot Girl Fall" video, Megan's performance medley of "Hot Girl Summer" feat. Ty Dolla$ign and "Cash s" feat DaBaby below and catch Megan on the remaining dates of the Legendary Nights Tour and on BET's Hip-Hop Awards next month, where she is nominated for 5 awards!





