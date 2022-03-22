Mckenna Grace to Star in Peacock's Upcoming True Crime Limited Drama Series A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY

Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Handmaid's Tale) will star in Peacock's upcoming true crime limited drama A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY.

The series is from Nick Antosca (The Act, Channel Zero), who will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Antosca, under his production banner Eat the Cat, will produce via his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Grace joins previously announced series stars Anna Paquin (Flack, The Irishman,True Blood), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus, Being the Ricardos), Colin Hanks (The Offer, Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME Story) and Lio Tipton (The Edge of Sleep, Why Women Kill).

Acclaimed director Eliza Hittman is set to direct and executive produce multiple episodes, including the first episode (101).

The limited series comes from UCP and will be based on Jan Broberg's stranger-than-fiction kidnapping story.

Jan Broberg and Mary Ann Broberg will also serve as producers.

A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family "friend."

The Brobergs - devoted to their faith, family, and community - were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered - and how they survived.

