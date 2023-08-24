Max to Launch 'CNN Max' 24/7 Live News Streaming Service

The series will launch on September 27.

Aug. 24, 2023

Max to Launch 'CNN Max' 24/7 Live News Streaming Service

Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, announced TODAY the addition of 24/7 news in its streaming offering with the U.S. launch of CNN Max on September 27. CNN Max will leverage CNN’s reporting excellence, global newsgathering, and live programming from CNN US, CNN International, and feature original programming built specifically for Max.

CNN Max will be a new seven-day-a-week/24-hour service and be part of an open beta for news that will enable experimentation with product features, content offerings and original storytelling, all with the input and feedback from the Max community.

Featuring the most notable worldwide CNN anchors, the new service will include new programming built specifically for the Max streaming audience like “CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker and Fredricka Whitfield,” and “CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto.”

Jim Sciutto will also lead breaking news coverage on the platform in the afternoons. CNN Max will additionally feature “Amanpour,” “Anderson Cooper 360,” “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer,” and other anchors, correspondents, and contributors.

This new 24/7 streaming service will bring the immediacy and value of global breaking news with top analysis, context, and reporting across all the biggest stories in the world to the Max streaming audience and enhance the product with the convenience of viewing news at anytime, anywhere, and on any screen. 

“As we laid out at our launch only a few months ago, our vision for Max is to be THE ONE to Watch for all members of a household. We have the broadest and highest quality entertainment offering, and now will include world-leading news as a meaningful addition for all Max subscribers, at no extra charge.

CNN Max is differentiated by having 24/7 news at its core from CNN, the leading global news organization, and being available on a scaled streaming service in the U.S., which has a significantly younger and additive audience compared to traditional TV.

This provides even more quality choices for Max customers who will be able to easily catch up on what is happening in the world, particularly in moments of breaking news, all within one seamless experience. We’re excited to engage our Max community in this initial beta stage to help us learn and develop what appeals most to our customers in this new genre,” stated JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games.
 
“The quality, depth and reach of CNN’s global journalism is what distinguishes the company and we’re thrilled to launch CNN Max and create a 24/7 live news streaming service. CNN Max brings the advantages CNN has in global newsgathering, breaking news coverage and top analysis to a new platform and a new audience.

CNN was founded by innovating new ways to deliver the news, and through CNN Max more consumers will now be able to find, engage and learn from CNN’s reporting, giving the company multiple ways to build and grow for the future,” said CNN Worldwide’s leadership team, Amy Entelis, David Leavy, Virginia Moseley and Eric Sherling.
 
The currently branded CNN Originals hub will be renamed CNN Max, where subscribers have expanded access to CNN Max 24/7 Live stream, CNN Originals, and additional News content.

This features over 900 episodes of current and legacy programming, including CNN Originals “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” and “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper,” alongside CNN Original Series such as the 13-time Emmy® Award-winning “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (Seasons 1-12) and the two-time Emmy® Award winning “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (Seasons 1-2), and the CNN Films’ and Max Original “NAVALNY,” which was honored with an Oscar® for Documentary Feature Film earlier this year. Additionally, users will be able to find this collection of content on the top navigation bar through a News Beta lens. 

About Max 

Max®, which launched May 23, 2023, is an enhanced streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, delivering unparalleled quality content for everyone in the household. With a personalized user experience that brings unique and unexpected stories ranging from the best of unscripted to the highest quality in scripted programming, Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an expansive offering of kids and family content, and best-in-class programing across food, home, reality, lifestyle, and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more, all in one place.

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN is widely distributed and available in over 200 countries and territories.

CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio also includes CNN Original Series, which develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions, and in-house production.

CNN Films produces, commissions, and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition, as well as for broadcast and other distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.



