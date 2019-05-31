Matthias Schoenaerts and Luca Marinelli Board Netflix and Skydance Media's THE OLD GUARD

Matthias Schoenaerts and Luca Marinelli have boarded Netflix and Skydance Media's "The Old Guard." Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne and Marwan Kenzari also star in the film, based on the graphic novel series created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández.

The Old Guard tells the story of a small covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond The Lights) is directing the series, and the screenplay adaptation is by Rucka and Prince-Bythewood.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance; Marc Evans and Charlize Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah are producing and Stan Wlodkowski, Greg Rucka are executive producing.

Art Credit: Leandro Fernandez, colors by Daniela Miwa.:





Related Articles View More TV Stories