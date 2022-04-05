Matthew Morrison, JoJo Siwa & More to Judge on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

An all-new season of the Emmy Award-winning dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE will premiere Wednesday, May 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), following the season finale of THE MASKED SINGER (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The series will introduce a new dynamic judging panel - welcoming home Stephen "tWitch" Boss, alongside Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-nominated artist Matthew Morrison and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa. Presenter and author Cat Deeley will step back into her role as host of the dance competition series.

The brand-new version will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition.

Over the course of its 16 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.

After their linear telecasts, all episodes of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE will be available on FOX's free streaming platform, Tubi, as well as Fox Now, Hulu and On Demand.

On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is from Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment and MRC. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik also will serve as showrunner.

Matthew Morrison is a multi-hyphenate who is recognized for his work on stage and on screen, and has been nominated for a Tony, Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards. Morrison became a true household name when he was cast as a series regular on "Glee," starring as "Mr. Schuester," the director of the glee club. He most recently starred in "American Horror Story." He also has starred on Broadway in hits "Hairspray," "The Light In The Piazza," "South Pacific" and "Finding Neverland." Morrison has toured globally with his vast repertoire of music that encompasses his established career across television, stage and recordings.

JoJo Siwa is a global superstar, singer, television and film star, best-selling author and social media sensation. Siwa has more than 66 million followers on social media and more than 3.7 billion views on YouTube. She was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2020. She recently wrapped her first-ever concert tour with more than 130 shows, selling out arenas and becoming the youngest artist ever to headline and sell out the O2 Arena.

Siwa also served as creative director and executive producer of the reality competition series "Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution," on which she discovered the new pop group XOMG Pop! She recently was featured in "Dancing with the Stars," during which she made history as the first contestant to dance with a same-sex partner and earned a People's Choice Award for Competition Contestant of 2021.