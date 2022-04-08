Master Illusionist Rob Lake Stars On Eighth Anniversary Season Premiere Of MASTERS OF ILLUSION On The CW Network

Rob Lake, known as one of the world's most celebrated illusionists, will be starring in the Eighth Anniversary Season Premiere of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on The CW Network. MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will begin on Saturday, April 9, 2022, 9/8 Central.

"My appearances on MASTERS OF ILLUSION throughout the season feature brand new illusions that have never been seen on television before. We filmed these shows nearly one year ago during a strict COVID bubble, so there were many more forces at play than I've ever had before on my hundreds of international appearances and shows," says Lake.

Rob Lake first performed on MASTERS OF ILLUSION in 2013, with a follow-up performance in 2014. The show's executive producer, legendary magician, and widow of the famed Harry Backstone, Jr., Gay Blackstone, personally recruited Lake to appear on the series that begins airing again this week. "The pandemic freed up my schedule from the nation-wide live dates that were scheduled so I was able to finally reunite with my dear friend, Gay, and film a few episodes for the eighth season of MASTERS OF ILLUSION," says Lake.

Lake has recently made headlines with his Broadway-bound show, The Magic of Rob Lake, with live international tour dates now resuming. "We are starting to see how audiences who have been starved of live entertainment and original acts of illusion, are responding so well to the genuine awe that magic provides. From the stage to the living room, the pandemic offered an opportunity to hone and create illusions that will delight audiences from MASTERS OF ILLUSION to the New York City stage and beyond," says Lake.

Lake is no stranger to filming during the pandemic, having appeared on multiple international network television shows and personally creating multiple television specials including record-setting shows dedicated to bringing magic and a bit of home to members of the US military living around the world. These television shows in conjunction with Armed Forces Entertainment have reached service members and their families online and on Armed Forces Network.

Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. This week's episode will include Rob Lake's mind-boggling illusion "Twisted". MASTERS OF ILLUSION is produced by Associated Television International (ATI) with returning Executive Producers David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone, David Martin, and Al Schwartz. ATI is an Emmy Award-winning company that has been the world's largest producer of magic for both stage and screen for over three decades. For more information on MASTERS OF ILLUSION, please visit: http://www.cwtv.com/shows/masters-of-illusion/

Called the "World's Greatest Illusionist" by NBC, Rob is internationally renowned with sold-out shows and millions of dollars in tickets sold, online engagement of more than 70 million views across YouTube and Facebook, as a featured finalist on America's Got Talent, and most recently on Fox's GAME OF TALENTS and E! News's Daily Pop. This master illusionist has dominated the world of magic since becoming the youngest winner of the coveted Merlin Award for "International Stage Magician of the Year." He serves as a magic consultant for network TV series, feature films, world-famous theme parks, Broadway shows, and major public events. For more information, please visit www.roblake.com