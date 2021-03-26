MaryLeigh Roohan Unveils Delicate New Song 'The High Wire'

Today, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter MaryLeigh Roohan unveils an intimate new single + video "The High Wire." With delicate songwriting and hushed Americana instrumentation, Roohan delivers a comforting folk reverie that allows her pure vocal tone to shine. Her lyricism is honest and vulnerable, allowing her unfettered emotions to soar with each note.

PopMatters has likened her to Americana legends like Bonnie Raitt and Linda Rondstadt as she leans into "the darker side of country-folk." A talent wise beyond her years, Roohan has developed a dynamic sound that makes her one to watch in the Los Angeles music scene.

"I started writing The High Wire driving alone through Minnesota in 2014 and finally finished it three years later in the quiet of a little California cabin," says Roohan. "There's a tenderness to this song, and every one of the wonderful people I worked with - from recording to filming - was able to capture that beautifully. Lindsey Copeland, the director of the video, has an incredible gift for cultivating a powerful but understated emotional quality in everything she does. She masterfully took the quiet intimacy of the song and translated it into a subtle magical desert journey. I hope you enjoy."

The accompanying music video sees Roohan among the warm visual palette of the American southwest. The desert landscape creates a dreamlike quality, adding to the song's mystique.

Listen here: