Marvel Drops MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Season Two Soundtrack

Walt Disney Records releases the soundtrack to the Emmy Award-winning “Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” from Disney Branded Television. The season two original soundtrack features 12 new songs from the series and is now available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and other digital platforms. Grammy Award-winner Raphael Saadiq serves as the series executive music producer.

The first two episodes of "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" season two premiere tonight, February 2 at 8:00 pm EDT on Disney Channel, with fourteen episodes available next day on Disney+.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 2 Original Soundtrack tracklist:

“Juice It Up” – Performed by Diamond White “Count on Friends” - Performed by Diamond White and Libe Barer “Let Your Light Shine” - Performed by Craig Robinson “Coast to Coast” - Performed by Ephraim Sykes “It's OK” - Performed by Diamond White and Libe Barer “Us” - Performed by Zac Clark “Super Generation” - Performed by Diamond White, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Myha'la Herrold “On the Move” - Performed by Loly Bea “For Me” – Performed by Raphael Saadiq “In the Stars” - Performed by Tony Ferrari “Who's That” - Performed by Andre Scott “Deep Within Mashup” - Performed by Jane Handcock

About “Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”

Based on Marvel's hit comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger. In season two, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as Super Heroes; however, as Moon Girl's Super Hero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.

The series stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.

The series is produced by Disney Television Animation, part of Disney Branded Television, and is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions and Steve Loter. Rodney Clouden and Pilar Flynn are co-executive producers; Kate Kondell is co-executive producer and story editor; Halima Lucas is co-producer and story editor; Ben Juwono is co-producer and supervising director; and Rafael Chaidez is producer.