Mariah Carey Sets MARIAH'S CHRISTMAS: THE MAGIC CONTINUES Apple TV+ Release

Apple TV+ and Mariah Carey present the holiday spectacular, "Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues," set to launch globally on Friday, December 3, on Apple TV+.

The highly anticipated holiday special will reveal the first and only performance of the multi-Grammy Award-winning global icon's new single, "Fall in Love at Christmas." Mariah Carey is joined by Grammy-nominated worldwide artist Khalid and Grammy-winning legend Kirk Franklin, as they bring the spirit of Christmas to fans around the world. The Queen of Christmas will also ring in the holidays with a dazzling, new rendition of fan favorite, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

"Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues" will also feature an exclusive interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe and Carey, along with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they share favorite holiday moments, and Carey celebrates her beloved holiday classic, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and Apple TV+'s perennial smash hit, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special."

Watch the trailer for the new special here: