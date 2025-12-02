Mariah Carey, Chappell Roan, & More Join 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026'

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mariah Carey, Chappell Roan, Madison Beer, and many more have joined the lineup of talent performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026. Kicking off in New York and continuing through Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico and beyond, dozens of performances are set to appear across multiple time zones, Wednesday, Dec. 31, from 8:00 p.m.-4:00 a.m. EST on ABC, and streaming the next day on Hulu.

This year marks the longest telecast in the show’s history, including an additional 90 minutes of programming and featuring the soundtrack of the year, with 831 million total monthly Spotify listeners across the lineup and more than 85 songs performed.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Performers

4 Non Blondes

50 Cent

AJR

BigXthaPlug

Chance the Rapper

Charlie Puth

Chappell Roan

Ciara

Demi Lovato

DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! Starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean

Filmore

Goo Goo Dolls

Jess Glynne

Jessie Murph

Jordan Davis

KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X - EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI

Leon Thomas

LE SSERAFIM

Lil Jon

Little Big Town

Madison Beer

Maren Morris, sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line

Mariah Carey

New Kids on the Block

OneRepublic

Pitbull

Post Malone

Rick Springfield

Russell Dickerson

The All-American Rejects

Tucker Wetmore

Zara Larsson

Leading this year’s broadcast is Ryan Seacrest and co-host Rita Ora from New York’s Times Square, with GRAMMY-winning hometown native Chance the Rapper leading the first-ever “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” live Central Time Zone countdown from Chicago, and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski returns alongside multihyphenate performer Julianne Hough, who makes her NYRE co-hosting debut as they take over the “Entertainment Capital of the World.” Details for the Puerto Rico celebration will be announced soon.

This marks the third consecutive year that Dick Clark Productions and iHeartMedia, the leading audio media company in America, broadcast “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” live across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, THE NEW MIX 102.9 Dallas, and more. Music fans across the country can listen in to iHeartRadio stations to catch “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026,” live on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST. The show will also be available to stream live on the iHeartRadio app.

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.

The No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special each year, ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025” attracted 29 million viewers at midnight. The show, which marks its 55th year, celebrates the year’s very best in music with hours of dynamic performances, America’s favorite personalities, and a look at New Year’s celebrations around the globe. “Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.