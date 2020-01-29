Mammoth Film Festival Announces 2020 Lineup

The organizers behind California's favorite winter film festival, Mammoth Film Festival™, are thrilled to announce their 2020 lineup. The five-day event will showcase world and U.S. premieres, exclusive cuts, and special screenings including the world premiere of Tony Hawk's highly-anticipated feature documentary PRETENDING I'M A SUPERMAN. Taking a bite out of the 3rd annual year will be the world premiere of horror fan favorite Juliet Landau (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Deverill Weekes' docu-series THE UNDEAD SERIES starring Gary Oldman, Ron Perlman, Nathan Fillion, Robert Patrick, Joss Whedon and Tim Burton, a six-part anthology that providing an insider's view into the vampire phenomenon. MammothFF will run from February 27th - March 2nd, 2020 in the majestic town of Mammoth Lakes, CA.

Presented by KODAK, MammothFF's "Vol. 3" opening night will premiere the never before seen 35mm print of the Quentin Tarantino documentary QT8: THE FIRST EIGHT directed by Tara Wood and introduced by actor Michael Madsen. From Reservoir Dogs through The Hateful Eight, QT8 takes viewers behind the camera into the mind of one of the world's most celebrated filmmakers. Zac Efron's OFF THE GRID series destination Mammoth Lakes will have its theatrical premiere ahead of QT8. The festival's opening night lineup is sponsored by Kodak. The 30th Anniversary screening of worldwide cultural phenomenon BACK TO THE FUTURE III will include a special appearance from none other than the time machine itself The DeLorean.

Other stand out films include: NOW IS EVERYTHING produced by two-time Academy Award nominated cinematographer, Dante Spinotti (LA Confidential), co-directed by first-time feature film directors Riccardo Spinotti and Valentina De Amicis, starring Anthony Hopkins, and Madeline Brewer. The world premiere of Camilla BELLE'S PHOBIAS starring Macy Gray, the world premiere of DEPORTED featuring Andy Dick, retired NFL player Rob Gronkowski, Missi Pyle (The Artist), Brenda Strong (13 Reasons Why), and Robert Davi, the indie action-thriller ALONE starring Jules Willcox (Bloodline) Marc Menchaca (Ozark), Peter Facinelli's (The Twilight Saga) world premiere of HOUR OF LEAD starring Thomas Jane (The Expanse), Anne Heche (Six Days Seven Nights), and Jason Patric (Wayward Pines), THE DEPORTED from Pat McGee and Rosario Dawson, the short comedy ADULT NIGHT starring Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) and Kevin Alejandro (Arrow), the world premiere of THE TATTOOED HEART starring Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time), Ed Westwick's world premiere of TETHER, Brittany Snow's MILKSHAKE, the world premiere of feature THE COLOR ROSE starring Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale), the dramatic short AFTER EMMA with Amy Smart (Just Friends) and Dee Wallace (E.T.), and excited to announce Christian Madsen's directorial debut DINNER WITH GRANDMA starring Michael Madsen and Elaine Madsen.





