Main Cast for HBO's THE NEVERS Announced

In April, it was announced Laura Donnelly will lead the HBO sci-fi series "The Nevers." The twelve other cast members include Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Ann Skelly, Ben Chaplin, Pip Torrens, Zackary Momoh, Amy Manson, Nick Frost, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson and Denis O'Hare, according to Deadline on July 30.

The drama is an epic Science fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies and a mission that might change the world.

The series is directed by Joss Whedon and co-written by him, Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie. Whedon acts as the showrunner and executive producers alongside Espenson, Petrie and Bernie Caulfield.

Whedon is also known for creating "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and writing/directing "The Avengers."

