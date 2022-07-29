Magnolia Network Unveils Lineup of Cable and Streaming Premieres for August

Magnolia Network TODAY unveiled its lineup of cable and streaming premieres for the entire month of August. New content this month includes the premieres of Recipe Lost and Found, The Art of Vintage, Capturing Home, Rental Redo, Diary of an Old Home and Baked in Tradition; new seasons of In with the Old and Bargain Mansions; and a new Magnolia Workshop series Cook Like a Chef: Recipes for the Home Cook with Chef KATIE Button (Magnolia app only).

Additionally, the network announced three new original shows set to premiere this fall: BIG SKY Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia (wt), La Pitchoune: Cooking in France and Weekend Makeover with DIY expert Jenni Yolo. The network has also renewed Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry for a third season and Restored for a seventh season, both set to premiere in the coming months.

Recipe Lost and Found - NEW SERIES - Classically trained chef and food anthropologist Casey Corn is on a journey to help people rediscover their lost family recipes, diving into each family's history and culture to reveal the magic behind the dish.

New episodes every Friday beginning August 5th (streaming only)



The Art of Vintage - NEW SERIES

Vintage dealer and designer KATIE Saro creates one-of-a-kind spaces for her clients and shares her unique styling and design tips while transforming her own home room by room.

New episodes every Saturday at 12 p.m. EST beginning August 6th (streaming + cable)



Capturing Home - NEW SERIES

Designers Amy Neunsinger and Kate Martindale take inspiration from homeowners' personal stories to create custom, one-of-a-kind spaces for their families to gather.

New episodes every Saturday at 1 p.m. EST beginning August 6th (streaming + cable)



In With the Old - NEW SEASON

Designers, builders and old-home enthusiasts in small towns and big cities across America reimagine and transform abandoned structures by preserving their historical integrity while giving them new purpose.

Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST beginning August 24th (streaming + cable)



Bargain Mansions - NEW SEASON

For home restoration expert Tamara Day, the bigger the home, the bigger the challenge. The Kansas City, Missouri, native is passionate about restoring neglected large homes and bringing them back to life for new families to love

Thursday at 9 p.m. EST beginning August 25th (cable only)



Rental Redo - NEW SERIES

Designer Keyanna Bowen has a passion for renovating rental properties, showing you DON'T have to spend a lot of money to make a big impact. She reveals cost-saving tips while updating rentals to help tenants feel more at home

New episodes every Friday beginning August 26th (streaming only)



Diary of an Old Home - NEW SERIES

Homeowners offer an intimate look at the original features and modern renovations that make their old homes unique. They also share their passion for understanding and preserving their properties' distinct histories.

New episodes every Friday beginning August 26th (streaming only)



Baked in Tradition (f.k.a. Against the Grain) - NEW SERIES

Baker Bryan Ford travels to baking establishments all over New York City, spotlighting different cultures' baking traditions. He tastes and discusses baked goods that may not get the mainstream attention they deserve and points out how certain treats are similar even though they originate from different countries.

New episodes every Sunday beginning August 28th (streaming + cable)



Cook Like a Chef: Recipes for the Home Cook - NEW MAGNOLIA WORKSHOP COURSE

Chef KATIE Button invites you into her kitchen to learn fundamental cooking techniques and tips for preparing delicious recipes you can return to for years to come.

Full workshop course to debut on Friday, August 19th only on the Magnolia app



The following Magnolia Network original series will continue to air on cable throughout the month of August. Schedule is subject to change. All times in Eastern Standard Time:

Van Go | Mondays at 8 p.m & 8:30 p.m. (ends August 8th)

Maine Cabin Masters | Mondays at 9 p.m.

Restoring Galveston | Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

In With the Old | Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice | Fridays at 8 p.m. (ends August 12th; concurrent with streaming premieres on discovery+)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines | Sundays at 1 p.m. (ends August 28th)

Zoe Bakes | Sundays at 2 p.m. (last 6 episodes of S2 concurrent with streaming premieres on discovery+ )

﻿Beachfront Bargain Hunt Reno | Sundays at 9 p.m.



Newly-announced shows coming to Magnolia Network this fall include:

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia (wt): Montana-based chef Eduardo Garcia invites viewers into his kitchen, where he prepares delicious home-cooked meals drawn from his unique Latin and Jewish heritage, using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.

Produced by Linguine, six half-hour episodes

Weekend Makeover: In this series, DIY expert Jenni Yolo refreshes a space in a family member, client or friend's home over the course of a weekend.

Produced by RIVR Media, nine half-hour episodes

La Pitchoune: Cooking in France: Cooking in France follows four friends running a cooking school in Julia Child's former home. Students from all over travel to learn French cooking techniques in THE KITCHEN where Julia cooked and wrote some of her most famous recipes.

Produced by Citizen, seven hour-long episodes



With more than 350 hours of premium unscripted content from an ever-growing roster of creators spanning home, food, gardening, design, entrepreneurship and the arts, Magnolia Network's robust programming slate of originals includes the complete FIXER UPPER library in addition to Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Family Dinner, Homegrown, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, First Time Fixer, Super Dad, Inn the Works, Van Go, Growing Floret and The Johnnyswim Show.

Magnolia Network content is now streaming exclusively on discovery+ and the Magnolia app. The network made its linear debut on January 5, 2022.

