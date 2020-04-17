Maddie Ziegler Joins Cast Of THE FALLOUT

Clear Horizon announced today that Maddie Ziegler has joined Jenna Ortega to star in THE FALLOUT. Megan Park, known for her work in front of the camera, will write and direct, with David Brown and Giulia Prenna producing for Clear Horizon, alongside Cara Shine Ballarini. Joannie Burstein and Rebecca Miller are producing for The Burstein Company. Clear Horizon will continue to sell worldwide rights with 828 Media Capital financing. Todd Lundbohm will produce for 828.

In the drama, high schooler Vada (Ortega) navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view on the world are forever altered.

Ziegler will next be seen in Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY. She most recently has been seen in THE BOOK OF HENRY alongside Naomi Watts and Jacob Tremblay.



"Maddie is an exceptional talent, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring her onboard. She will bring so much to the production," said David Brown of Clear Horizon.

Brown, who exec produced AFTER THE WEDDING, launched Clear Horizon in 2018 and with these projects further cements his stake as a producer of high caliber content in a multitude of genres.

Ziegler is repped by WME, Rothman/Andres Entertainment and McKuin, Frankel and Whitehead.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You