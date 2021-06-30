MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME: DAVID'S DREAM HOME Comes to HGTV

Superstar designer David Bromstad is an expert in luxurious living and has spent years helping lucky lotto winners achieve their ultimate property goals as host of hit HGTV series, My Lottery Dream Home. Now, David will embark upon his most important house hunt yet, to find his own luxe pad in the network special, My Lottery Dream Home: David's Dream Home premiering Friday, July 16th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. After touring four properties in the Orlando, Florida area, accompanied by his trusted friend, Greg Stott, David hopes one will be the perfect storybook home that he can customize with his artistic and colorful style. The special episode of MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME featuring David's search for new digs also will be available to stream on discovery+ beginning Friday, July 16.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of HGTV