MY FIRST KISS AND THE PEOPLE INVOLVED Will Premiere Digitally Nov. 8

Filmatique is thrilled to be hosting the digital premiere of Luigi Campi's debut feature My First Kiss and the People Involved, winner of the Audience Award at New Orleans and Best Cinematography and Best Narrative Film at Ashland.



Immersed in sensory detail and featuring a captivating performance from prominent trans non-binary performer Bobbi Salvör Menuez, My First Kiss privileges senses of touch, sound, and taste in order to orient the spectator toward alternative epistemologies, or ways of knowing the world.



My First Kiss and the People Involved will be available to screen for free to global audiences for one week only, November 8-16th.

Watch the trailer here:





Related Articles View More TV Stories