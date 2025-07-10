MURDERBOT Lands Season 2 Renewal at Apple TV+ Ahead of Season 1 Finale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Murderbot is coming back for more. Ahead of the season one finale of the comedic thriller, Apple TV+ has announced a season two renewal for the series, which is led and executive-produced by Alexander Skarsgård. The season one finale of Murderbot premieres globally this Friday, July 11.

Based on the first novella in Martha Wells’ bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series, season one of “Murderbot” is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Played by Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe. The series is created and showrun by Academy Award-nominated nominees Chris and Paul Weitz.

In addition to Skarsgård, the season one ensemble cast includes Noma Dumezweni (“Presumed Innocent”), David Dastmalchian (“Oppenheimer”), Sabrina Wu (“Joy Ride”), Akshay Khanna (“Critical Incident”), Tattiawna Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Tamara Podemski (“Outer Range”).

“Murderbot” hails from CBS Studios. The Weitz brothers write, direct and executive produce under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Wells serves as consulting producer.