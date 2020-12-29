MURDER, SHE WROTE Co-Creator William Link Dies at 87

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that "Columbo" and "Murder She Wrote" co-creator William Link has died.

With his writing partner Richard Levinson, Link created TV shows, radio scripts, and stories over a partnership that spanned over 60 years.

"Columbo" aired on NBC from 1971 to 1978. The character and show popularized the inverted detective story format, which begins by showing the commission of the crime and its perpetrator, according to Deadline.

"Murder, She Wrote" starred Broadway mainstay Angela Lansbury as crime-solving mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher. The series ran for twelve years, beginning in 1984. Lansbury was nominated for three Emmy Awards for her work on the series.

Link died of congestive heart failure. He was 87.